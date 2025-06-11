The MISSION Group Announces AGM Details and Annual Report Release

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The Mission Group ( (GB:TMG) ) has provided an update.

The MISSION Group Plc has distributed its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending December 31, 2024, to its shareholders. The company has also sent out the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, scheduled for June 16, 2025, at their London office, with all documents available on their website.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TMG) stock is a Buy with a £0.62 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on The Mission Group stock, see the GB:TMG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TMG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TMG is a Neutral.

The Mission Group’s overall stock score is positively influenced by strong technical momentum and a beneficial share buyback program. However, financial performance challenges and fair valuation dampen the outlook. The absence of dividend yield also limits the stock’s attractiveness for income-focused investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:TMG stock, click here.

More about The Mission Group

The MISSION Group Plc is a brand performance group specializing in digital marketing and communications. They deliver measurable, results-driven campaigns as a creative partner for business growth, offering strategic specialisms and global reach.

Average Trading Volume: 78,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £26.73M

Learn more about TMG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.