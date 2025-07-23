The InterGroup Faces Nasdaq Delisting Challenge

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The Intergroup ( (INTG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On November 21, 2024, The InterGroup Corporation was notified by Nasdaq that its market value had fallen below the minimum requirement for continued listing, leading to a potential delisting. Despite an appeal and a granted extension, the company must meet the compliance criteria by September 30, 2025. In response, management is actively working to enhance market visibility and shareholder value, highlighting the potential undervaluation of its real estate assets.

More about The Intergroup

Average Trading Volume: 4,732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $24.09M

