The Gym (GB:GYM) has released an update.

The Gym Group has launched its 2024 Save As You Earn Scheme, allowing eligible employees to purchase company shares at a fixed price of £1.28 each. With 67 employees participating, options for a total of 166,486 shares, representing 0.09% of the company’s share capital, have been granted. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to employee investment and growth.

