THC BioMed Sells Property to Fund Compliance Goals

THC Biomed INTL (TSE:THC) has released an update.

THC BioMed Intl Ltd. has announced the sale of a strata unit in Kelowna, B.C. for $550,000, with net proceeds of approximately $88,925 after expenses. The company plans to use the funds to support legal and accounting fees necessary for its continuous disclosure filings, audited financial statements, and Annual General Meeting in hopes of resuming trading on the CSE.

For further insights into TSE:THC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.