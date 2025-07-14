Tharisa PLC Announces Share Repurchase as Part of Capital Management Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Tharisa ( (GB:THS) ).

Tharisa PLC announced the repurchase of its own shares as part of its ongoing share repurchase programme. From July 7 to July 11, 2025, the company bought 40,493 shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and 260,443 shares on the London Stock Exchange. These shares will be held in treasury for up to two years. This move is part of Tharisa’s strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. The total number of voting rights in the company is now 296,553,960, which shareholders can use for interest calculations under FCA rules.

More about Tharisa

Tharisa is an integrated resource group involved in the exploration, mining, processing, and marketing of PGMs and chrome concentrates. It operates the Tharisa Mine in South Africa and is developing the Karo Platinum Project in Zimbabwe. The company is focused on energy transition and decarbonisation, with initiatives like a 40 MW solar project and a proprietary iron chromium redox flow battery. Tharisa is listed on both the Johannesburg and London stock exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 294,299

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £255.6M

