Tharisa Corrects Q3 FY2025 Financials, Reveals Stronger Cash Position

An update from Tharisa ( (GB:THS) ) is now available.

Tharisa, a mining and metals company listed on the Johannesburg and London stock exchanges, announced a correction to its Q3 FY2025 production report, revealing a higher cash balance of US$164.6 million compared to the previously reported US$150.9 million. This adjustment improves the company’s net cash position to US$43.1 million, indicating a stronger financial footing, which may positively impact stakeholders’ confidence and the company’s market positioning.

More about Tharisa

Tharisa is an integrated resource group focused on the energy transition and decarbonisation of economies. It engages in exploration, mining, processing, and the marketing of PGMs and chrome concentrates. The company operates the Tharisa Mine in South Africa and is developing the Karo Platinum Project in Zimbabwe. Tharisa is committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 30% by 2030 and aims for net carbon neutrality by 2050.

Average Trading Volume: 294,299

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £255.6M

