Tharisa Announces Bondholder Meeting Resolutions for Karo Mining

Tharisa ( (GB:THS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tharisa announced the approval of several resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting of bondholders of its subsidiary, Karo Mining Holdings. These include extending the maturity date of existing bonds to December 2028, adjusting the interest rate to 11%, and introducing a guarantee fee. These changes are expected to impact Tharisa’s financial operations and strengthen its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:THS) stock is a Buy with a £200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tharisa stock, see the GB:THS Stock Forecast page.

More about Tharisa

Tharisa is an integrated resource group involved in the exploration, mining, processing, and marketing of platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome concentrates. The company operates the Tharisa Mine in South Africa and is developing the Karo Platinum Project in Zimbabwe. Tharisa is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and aims to become net carbon neutral by 2050, utilizing renewable energy and innovative technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 335,758

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £286.7M

