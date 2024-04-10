Thakral Corporation Welcomes New Chairman

Thakral Corporation Ltd (SG:AWI) has released an update.

Thakral Corporation Ltd announces the retirement of Mr. Natarajan Subramaniam as Independent Non-Executive Chairman after 28 years of service, with Mr. Lim Swe Guan set to succeed him upon election at the upcoming AGM. Mr. Subramaniam is credited with leading strategic transformation and growth, and will continue as an Advisor for the rest of the year to aid transition. Mr. Lim’s appointment aligns with a Board renewal process and he brings a wealth of experience from the investment and real estate sectors.

