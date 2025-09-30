Thailand’s Industrial Output Plummets Beyond Expectations

Thailand’s industrial production fell by 4.19% year-on-year, a sharper decline compared to the previous month’s contraction of 3.75%. This marks a further slowdown in industrial activity, with a 0.44 percentage point decrease.

The actual decline in industrial production was significantly worse than the analyst estimate of a 2.1% decrease. This unexpected drop is likely to weigh on the stock market, particularly affecting manufacturing and export-oriented sectors. The negative surprise may lead to short-term sentiment-driven market reactions, as investors reassess growth prospects and potential policy responses.

