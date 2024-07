TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

Shareholders of TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA have unanimously passed all proposed resolutions in an Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 25, 2024. The detailed outcomes of the meeting are accessible on the company’s official website. This event marks a significant consensus among TGS’s investors on key company matters.

