TG Metals Ltd. Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from TG Metals Ltd. ( (AU:TG6) ).

TG Metals Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Richard Bevan. The change involved the conversion of 466,666 Class C Performance Rights into the same number of Ordinary Fully Paid Shares, with no cash consideration involved as performance milestones were satisfied. This adjustment reflects a strategic alignment of interests within the company’s leadership, potentially impacting shareholder confidence and market perception.

More about TG Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 118,036

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

See more insights into TG6 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue