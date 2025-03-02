TG Metals Initiates Trading Halt Ahead of Project Acquisition Announcement

TG Metals Ltd. ( (AU:TG6) ) has shared an announcement.

TG Metals Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement regarding the acquisition of a new project. The halt will last until the announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on March 5, 2025. This move suggests a strategic expansion effort by TG Metals, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about TG Metals Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 65,561

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

