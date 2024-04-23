TG Metals Boosts Lithium Discovery Prospects

TG Metals Ltd. (AU:TG6) has released an update.

TG Metals Ltd. reported significant progress in their Lake Johnston Project with the Burmeister lithium spodumene discovery showing promising drill results, including a high-grade lithium intercept of up to 3.09% Li2O. The company has also identified four new high-priority drill targets at the Jaegermeister prospect and has advanced environmental and heritage approvals for further drilling. With a healthy cash reserve of $9.1 million, TG Metals is well-positioned to continue its exploration activities throughout 2024.

