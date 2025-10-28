Texxon Holding Ltd. Completes IPO and Over-Allotment Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Texxon Holding Ltd. ( (NPT) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Texxon Holding Limited successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO) of 1,900,000 ordinary shares at $5.00 per share, raising $9.5 million. Following this, on October 28, 2025, the underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full, purchasing an additional 285,000 shares at the same price, bringing the total gross proceeds to $10.925 million. This strategic move is expected to bolster Texxon’s market presence and operational capabilities in the supply chain management sector, particularly within the plastics and chemical industries in East China.

Texxon Holding Limited is a leading provider of supply chain management services in the plastics and chemical industries in East China. Through its technology-enabled platform, the company offers a comprehensive range of services to Chinese SME customers, including procurement, shipping and logistics, payments, and fulfillment services. Texxon aims to establish the largest one-stop plastic and chemical raw material supply chain management platform in China, enhancing convenience, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency for its customers.

