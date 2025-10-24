Texxon Holding Limited Completes $9.5 Million IPO on Nasdaq

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Texxon Holding Ltd. ( (NPT) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Texxon Holding Limited successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO) of 1,900,000 ordinary shares at $5.00 per share, raising $9.5 million in gross proceeds. The company’s shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol ‘NPT’ on October 22, 2025. The proceeds from the IPO will be used to construct a polystyrene manufacturing facility in Henan Province, update the supply chain management platform, and for working capital. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Texxon’s market position and support its expansion initiatives in the plastics and chemical industries.

More about Texxon Holding Ltd.

Texxon Holding Limited is a leading provider of supply chain management services in the plastics and chemical industries in East China. The company offers a comprehensive range of services to Chinese SME customers, including procurement, shipping and logistics, payments, and fulfillment services. Texxon aims to establish the largest one-stop plastic and chemical raw material supply chain management platform in China, leveraging its scalable software architecture and extensive transaction data to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 911,856

