Texmaco Infrastructure Reports Financial Results and Announces Leadership Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Limited ( (IN:TEXINFRA) ) has shared an update.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a comprehensive income loss, with significant changes in its leadership structure. Mr. Anish Choudhury has been appointed as Managing Director, Mr. Rajat Arora as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, and Mr. Arvind Kumar Chaubey has been re-designated as Business Head. Additionally, Mr. Prakash Chandra Kejriwal resigned from his position as Non-Executive Director. These developments are expected to impact the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

More about Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Limited

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Limited is part of the Adventz Group, operating in the infrastructure and holdings sector. The company focuses on providing infrastructure solutions and services, positioning itself as a key player in the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 11,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 12.76B INR

See more insights into TEXINFRA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue