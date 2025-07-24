Texhong International Projects 60% Profit Surge Amid Market Rebound

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Texhong Textile Group ( (HK:2678) ) just unveiled an update.

Texhong International Group Limited has announced a positive profit alert, expecting a significant 60% increase in net profit for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. This growth is attributed to a rebound in market orders, improved sales volume, and better capacity utilization, alongside a reduction in finance costs due to an improved asset-liability structure. However, the company cautions that its performance could be influenced by external factors such as cotton prices, US-China foreign policy, and Renminbi exchange rates.

More about Texhong Textile Group

Texhong International Group Limited operates in the textile industry, focusing on the production and sale of yarns and fabrics. The company is known for its extensive market reach, serving both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 199,648

Current Market Cap: HK$3.66B

