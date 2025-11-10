Tetragon Financial Announces Q3 2025 Dividend and Optional Stock Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Tetragon Financial ( (NL:TFG) ) is now available.

Tetragon Financial Group Limited has declared a dividend of $0.11 per share for the third quarter of 2025, with payment scheduled from November 27, 2025. Shareholders have the option to receive dividends in the form of Tetragon shares or cash, with specific elections required by November 14, 2025. The reference price for shares delivered in lieu of cash is set at $19.14, with a conversion ratio of one share for every 174 dividend rights held. This announcement highlights Tetragon’s ongoing commitment to providing shareholder value and flexibility in dividend receipt options.

More about Tetragon Financial

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company with non-voting shares listed on Euronext in Amsterdam and traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The company is managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP and its shares are subject to ownership restrictions for U.S. persons and are not intended for European retail investors.

For a thorough assessment of TFG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue