Tetra Tech Announces Quarterly Dividend Amid Strong Q3 Results

An update from Tetra Tech ( (TTEK) ) is now available.

On July 30, 2025, Tetra Tech announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share, payable on August 29, 2025. The company reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with revenue reaching $1.37 billion and net revenue at $1.15 billion. Operating income increased by 28% year-over-year to $165 million, while earnings per share rose by 34% to $0.43. Tetra Tech’s operating cash flow saw a significant increase of 148% year-over-year, reaching $350 million. The company also secured several key contracts, including a $990 million contract with NAVFAC Pacific and a $249 million contract for energy resilience with USACE Huntsville District. Tetra Tech’s performance is driven by its high-end services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, with a focus on preparing for and responding to natural disasters. Despite exceeding financial expectations for fiscal 2025, the company is navigating changes in U.S. federal government priorities.

Spark’s Take on TTEK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TTEK is a Outperform.

Tetra Tech’s overall score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes. However, valuation concerns and technical indicators pointing to overbought conditions moderate the score. The company’s strategic initiatives and acquisitions are promising, but operational challenges and high debt levels warrant caution.

More about Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc. is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, specializing in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure. The company focuses on delivering solutions in these areas to address complex challenges faced by its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 2,066,489

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $9.9B

