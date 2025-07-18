Tesson Holdings Faces Legal Battle Over Unpaid Loan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tesson Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1201) ) just unveiled an update.

Tesson Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is currently facing litigation from Hai Xia Finance Holdings Limited. The lawsuit involves an outstanding loan of HK$80,000,000, with the plaintiff claiming unpaid principal and interest. Tesson Holdings disputes the claim and is seeking legal advice while negotiating for a resolution. The outcome of this litigation could impact the company’s financial standing and investor confidence.

More about Tesson Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 36,196

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$164.8M

