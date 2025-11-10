Tesoro Gold Expands Capital with New Securities Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Tesoro Gold ( (AU:TSO) ) is now available.

Tesoro Gold Ltd has announced the issuance of 7,500,000 ordinary fully paid securities, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code TSO. This move signifies a strategic step in expanding its capital base, potentially enhancing its financial flexibility and supporting its ongoing exploration and development activities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TSO) stock is a Buy with a A$0.27 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tesoro Gold stock, see the AU:TSO Stock Forecast page.

More about Tesoro Gold

Tesoro Gold Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and developing high-quality gold assets, aiming to enhance its market position within the precious metals sector.

YTD Price Performance: 170.0%

Average Trading Volume: 6,709,450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$136M

For a thorough assessment of TSO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue