Tesoro Gold Director Converts Performance Rights to Shares

Tesoro Gold Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mark Connelly converting 3,750,000 Class F Performance Rights into Fully Paid Ordinary Shares. This conversion reflects the achievement of performance-based vesting conditions, potentially strengthening the company’s equity structure and aligning management interests with shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TSO) stock is a Buy with a A$0.27 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tesoro Gold stock, see the AU:TSO Stock Forecast page.

Tesoro Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is engaged in identifying and developing gold deposits, primarily aiming to enhance its market presence within the gold mining sector.

YTD Price Performance: 170.0%

Average Trading Volume: 6,709,450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$136M

