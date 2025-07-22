Tesoro Gold Appoints New CFO Amidst Strategic Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tesoro Gold ( (AU:TSO) ) has shared an announcement.

Tesoro Gold Limited has appointed Ms. Emma Curnow as the new Chief Financial Officer, marking a significant step as the company transitions from exploration to development of its El Zorro Gold Project in Chile. Ms. Curnow’s extensive experience in financial and governance roles within the mining sector is expected to be instrumental in supporting Tesoro’s growth and development, enhancing its industry positioning and operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TSO) stock is a Buy with a A$0.11 price target.

More about Tesoro Gold

Tesoro Gold Limited is a mining company that has discovered and defined the first Intrusive Related Gold System in Chile. The company focuses on the El Zorro Gold Project in the Coastal Cordillera region, which is known for its world-class copper and gold mines. Tesoro’s strategy involves leveraging its in-country network to secure mining rights in this largely unexplored area.

Average Trading Volume: 3,367,830

Current Market Cap: A$62.46M



