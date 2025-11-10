Tesoro Gold Announces Expiry of Listed Options Amid Strategic Consolidation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Tesoro Gold ( (AU:TSO) ).

Tesoro Gold Limited has announced the expiration of its listed options, which are exercisable at $0.07 each until December 13, 2025. The company has proposed a share consolidation that, if approved, will adjust the exercise price to $1.05 on a post-consolidation basis. The official quotation of these options will cease on December 8, 2025. This announcement is part of Tesoro’s strategic financial maneuvers to optimize its market positioning and potentially enhance shareholder value. Stakeholders are advised to exercise their options before the expiration date to avoid losing their investment opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TSO) stock is a Buy with a A$0.27 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tesoro Gold stock, see the AU:TSO Stock Forecast page.

More about Tesoro Gold

Tesoro Gold Limited is a company focused on the discovery and development of gold resources in Chile. It has identified the first Intrusive Related Gold System in the country, with its significant 1.82 million-ounce Ternera discovery located in the Coastal Cordillera region. This area is known for hosting world-class copper and gold mines and has well-established infrastructure and a skilled mining workforce. Tesoro Gold, through its local network and expertise, has secured rights to the district-scale El Zorro gold project, which aligns with its strategic goals. The company operates primarily through its 95% owned Chilean subsidiary, which holds a 95.4% interest in the El Zorro Gold Project.

YTD Price Performance: 170.0%

Average Trading Volume: 6,709,450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$136M

Learn more about TSO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue