Tesla Approves Special Compensation Package for Elon Musk

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Tesla ( (TSLA) ).

On August 3, 2025, Tesla‘s Board of Directors approved a special compensation package for CEO Elon Musk, granting him 96 million shares of restricted stock under the 2019 Equity Incentive Plan. This award, recommended by a Special Committee, is part of Tesla’s efforts to retain Musk’s leadership as the company navigates a critical inflection point, transitioning into AI and robotics. The award is structured with a two-year vesting period and a five-year holding requirement, with provisions to prevent ‘double dipping’ if Musk’s 2018 CEO Performance Award is reinstated by the courts. The decision reflects Tesla’s commitment to honoring past agreements and incentivizing Musk to continue driving shareholder value amid ongoing legal challenges and competitive pressures in the AI talent market.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSLA) stock is a Buy with a $380.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tesla stock, see the TSLA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSLA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSLA is a Outperform.

Tesla’s overall stock score is strengthened by solid financial performance and a positive earnings call, which highlight strong profitability and promising growth in autonomy and energy segments. However, technical analysis and valuation present concerns, with bearish momentum indicators and a high P/E ratio suggesting potential overvaluation and short-term weakness.

To see Spark’s full report on TSLA stock, click here.

More about Tesla

Tesla, Inc. is a leading company in the electric vehicle and renewable energy industries, known for its innovative approach and transformative impact on these sectors. The company is expanding its focus towards becoming a leader in AI, robotics, and related services, leveraging its strategic foresight and adaptability to maintain its competitive edge.

Average Trading Volume: 107,387,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $976.1B

Learn more about TSLA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue