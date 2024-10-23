Tesco PLC Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC has repurchased 6,552,700 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 355.39 pence each as part of its ongoing £1 billion share buyback program. This transaction, executed on October 22, 2024, will see the purchased shares canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 6,844,033,190. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

