Tesco PLC Advances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Tesco PLC has repurchased 737,189 of its own ordinary shares as part of a £1 billion buyback program, with the shares bought at an average price of 348.23 pence each. This transaction, executed on the London Stock Exchange, reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 6,752,870,643. The move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the supply of shares, potentially boosting earnings per share.

