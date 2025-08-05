Tesco PLC Advances Share Buyback Programme with Recent Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tesco plc ( (GB:TSCO) ) has provided an announcement.

Tesco PLC announced the purchase of 957,447 of its own ordinary shares on 04 August 2025 as part of its £1.45 billion share buyback programme. The shares, purchased at an average price of 425.50 pence, will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 6,548,736,256. This initiative, which has seen the company buy back a total of 188,105,506 shares since April 2025, is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TSCO) stock is a Buy with a £3.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tesco plc stock, see the GB:TSCO Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TSCO is a Outperform.

Tesco’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The ongoing share buyback program further enhances shareholder value. The stock is well-positioned with a fair valuation and attractive dividend yield, indicating potential for stable returns.

More about Tesco plc

Tesco PLC is a leading multinational retailer headquartered in the United Kingdom, primarily engaged in the grocery and general merchandise sectors. It operates a chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets, focusing on providing a wide range of products to consumers in the UK and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 18,205,938

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £27.62B

