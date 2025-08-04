Tesco PLC Advances Share Buyback Program with New Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Tesco plc ( (GB:TSCO) ) has shared an announcement.
Tesco PLC has announced the purchase of 959,220 ordinary shares as part of its £1.45 billion share buyback program, with shares being cancelled to reduce the number of shares in circulation. This move is part of a larger strategy that has seen the company buy back a total of 187,148,059 shares since April 2025, indicating a focus on enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.
Spark’s Take on GB:TSCO Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TSCO is a Outperform.
Tesco enjoys strong financial health and robust cash flows, supported by a strategic share buyback program that enhances shareholder value. The technical analysis indicates positive momentum, though caution is warranted due to the nearing overbought RSI levels. The valuation remains fair with a moderate P/E ratio and a solid dividend yield.
More about Tesco plc
Tesco PLC is a leading multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer, primarily operating in the UK. It offers a wide range of products including food, clothing, and household goods, and focuses on providing value and quality to its customers.
Average Trading Volume: 18,205,938
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: £27.62B
