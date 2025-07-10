Tesco Advances Share Buyback Program with New Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tesco plc ( (GB:TSCO) ) has shared an announcement.

Tesco PLC announced the purchase of 1,713,760 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing £700 million share buyback program, with the shares set to be cancelled. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value, having already acquired over 165 million shares since April 2025, and it impacts the total number of shares in circulation, which now stands at 6,570,842,711.

Spark’s Take on GB:TSCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TSCO is a Outperform.

Tesco’s overall stock score is bolstered by strong financial performance and positive corporate actions, such as a significant share buyback program. Technical indicators suggest moderate bullish momentum, while valuation is fair with an attractive dividend yield.

More about Tesco plc

Tesco PLC is a leading multinational retailer headquartered in the United Kingdom, primarily engaged in the grocery and general merchandise sectors. It operates a chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets, serving millions of customers worldwide, with a strong focus on the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 21,738,855

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £26.14B

