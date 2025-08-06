Tesco Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Tesco plc ( (GB:TSCO) ) is now available.

Tesco PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 970,292 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing £1.45 billion share buyback program. This transaction, executed on the London Stock Exchange, reflects Tesco’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and optimizing its capital structure, potentially impacting shareholder interests and market dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TSCO) stock is a Buy with a £3.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tesco plc stock, see the GB:TSCO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TSCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TSCO is a Outperform.

Tesco’s strong financial performance and significant share buyback efforts are major positive factors. The technical indicators also suggest a bullish trend, though valuation metrics indicate the stock may be slightly overvalued. The dividend yield adds to the appeal for income-seeking investors.

More about Tesco plc

Tesco PLC is a leading multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer, primarily operating in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on providing a wide range of food and non-food products to its customers, maintaining a significant presence in the retail industry.

Average Trading Volume: 18,205,938

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £27.62B

