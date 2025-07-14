Tesco Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tesco PLC announced the purchase of 1,456,300 ordinary shares as part of its £700 million share buyback program, with the shares being cancelled to reduce the total number of shares in circulation. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value, as the company has already repurchased over 168 million shares since April 2025, reflecting a significant investment in its own stock.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TSCO) stock is a Buy with a £3.75 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:TSCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TSCO is a Outperform.

Tesco’s strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions, such as the extensive share buyback program, significantly bolster its stock score. The neutral technical indicators and reasonable valuation also contribute positively, making it an attractive option for investors.

More about Tesco plc

Tesco PLC is a leading multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer, primarily operating in the UK. The company is known for its wide range of products including food, clothing, and household goods, and it focuses on providing value and quality to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 21,200,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £26.2B

