Terrain Minerals Issues Over 284 Million New Shares

Terrain Minerals Ltd ( (AU:TMX) ) has issued an update.

Terrain Minerals Limited has issued 284,388,901 fully paid ordinary shares as part of a recent placement. This issuance was conducted without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001, and the company has confirmed compliance with relevant provisions of the Act. The announcement signifies a strategic financial move that could impact the company’s capital structure and potentially influence its market positioning.

More about Terrain Minerals Ltd

Terrain Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker TMX.

Current Market Cap: A$13.35M

