Terrain Minerals Announces Director’s Change in Securities Interests

Terrain Minerals Ltd has announced a change in the interests of its director, Mr. Justin Virgin, in the company’s securities. The change involves an on-market purchase of 1,500,000 shares and an off-market transfer of 10,934,687 options between director-related entities. This adjustment in holdings reflects internal realignments and could influence the company’s governance dynamics, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions.

Current Market Cap: A$6.33M

