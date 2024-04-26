Terrain Minerals Advances Nickel, Copper, and REE Projects

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Ltd has announced exciting updates for the March 2024 quarter, highlighting the commencement of airborne electromagnetic surveys for nickel and copper exploration at Lort River and encouraging drilling results at Smokebush for rare earth elements and gallium. The company has raised $352,000 through a rights issue and is engaging in strategic marketing and trade discussions to advance its portfolio of Western Australian projects. Despite a delay in drilling at Lort River, Terrain remains optimistic about its exploration targets and is awaiting further assay results to inform future investments.

