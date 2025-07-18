Terra Uranium Updates Director Interest Notices Amid Compliance Review

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Terra Uranium Limited ( (AU:T92) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Terra Uranium Limited has updated its Director Interest Notices for director Niv Dagan, correcting previous omissions and late notifications regarding listed options associated with Mr. Dagan. The company acknowledges administrative errors in the initial filings and is reviewing its processes to ensure compliance with ASX Listing Rules. This update reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory adherence, which is crucial for maintaining investor trust and operational integrity.

Terra Uranium Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium resources. The company is involved in identifying and developing uranium deposits to meet the growing demand for nuclear energy.

