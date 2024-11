Terra Uranium Limited (AU:T92) has released an update.

Terra Uranium Limited has announced the issuance of over one million unquoted options set to expire in 2026, with an exercise price of $0.15. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction, indicating strategic financial maneuvers within the company. Investors keen on Terra Uranium’s growth prospects may find this development noteworthy.

