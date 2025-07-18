Terra Uranium Director Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Terra Uranium Limited ( (AU:T92) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Terra Uranium Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Haydn Lynch acquiring 720,000 additional ordinary fully paid shares. This acquisition, approved by shareholders, was issued as consideration for directors’ fees at a price of $0.045 per share. This change reflects a significant increase in the director’s stake in the company, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects and stability in its leadership. The move may impact stakeholders by reinforcing the director’s commitment to the company’s growth and aligning his interests with those of the shareholders.

Terra Uranium Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium resources. The company is engaged in identifying and extracting uranium deposits, which are crucial for nuclear energy production.

