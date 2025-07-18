Terra Uranium Director Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Terra Uranium Limited ( (AU:T92) ) is now available.

Terra Uranium Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Doug Engdahl acquiring 568,421 ordinary fully paid shares. This acquisition was made as consideration for director fees, reflecting shareholder approval from June 2025. The transaction increases Engdahl’s direct shareholding to 922,267 shares, potentially strengthening his influence within the company and aligning his interests with those of shareholders.

Terra Uranium Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium resources. The company is involved in the acquisition and management of uranium projects, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for nuclear energy.

Average Trading Volume: 340,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

