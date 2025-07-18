Terra Uranium Director Increases Stake in Strategic Move

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Terra Uranium Limited ( (AU:T92) ) has shared an update.

Terra Uranium Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Niv Dagan, who acquired an additional 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares through 10 Bolivianos Pty Ltd, increasing the total indirect holdings. This acquisition, approved by shareholders, reflects a strategic move to strengthen the director’s stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects and impacting stakeholder perceptions positively.

Terra Uranium Limited operates in the uranium industry, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium resources. The company is involved in the acquisition and management of uranium assets, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for nuclear energy.

Average Trading Volume: 340,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

