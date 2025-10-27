Terra Metals Unveils Major Resource Estimate and New Discoveries at Dante Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GCX Metals Limited ( (AU:TM1) ) has issued an announcement.

Terra Metals Limited has announced a significant milestone with the delivery of its first Mineral Resource Estimate for the Dante Project, revealing substantial reserves of titanium, vanadium, copper, and platinum group metals. The company is accelerating its exploration activities with a new drilling campaign and has discovered a new titanomagnetite reef system at the Southwest Prospect, indicating potential for further growth. Terra Metals is financially bolstered by a $15 million placement, which will support ongoing drilling and project development, positioning the company for future expansion within the mineral-rich Musgrave region.

Terra Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of polymetallic projects. Its primary products include copper, gold, platinum group metals, titanium, and vanadium. The company is strategically positioned in the West Musgrave region of Western Australia, near major mining developments, enhancing its market focus on large-scale magmatic mineral discoveries.

