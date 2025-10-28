Ternium S.A. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results Amid Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ternium SA ( (TX) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Ternium S.A. reported its financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2025, ending September 30. The company experienced a net loss of $270 million in the third quarter, attributed to a $405 million non-cash charge related to a write-down of deferred tax assets at Usiminas and a $32 million loss from ongoing litigation. Despite these challenges, Ternium saw a slight increase in steel and mining product shipments compared to the previous quarter, with adjusted EBITDA rising to $420 million. The company also announced an interim dividend of $0.90 per ADS, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Spark’s Take on TX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TX is a Outperform.

Ternium SA’s overall stock score is driven by its strong valuation and positive technical indicators. Financial performance shows mixed results with strong balance sheet but cash flow concerns. The earnings call provided a positive outlook despite some regional challenges. The stock’s attractive dividend yield further supports its investment appeal.

More about Ternium SA

Ternium S.A. operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production and distribution of steel products and mining operations. The company is known for its significant presence in the Latin American market, providing a range of steel products for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 203,154

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.1B

