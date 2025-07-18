Tern Properties Proposes Amendments to Articles of Association

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tern Properties Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0277) ) just unveiled an update.

Tern Properties Company Limited has announced proposed amendments to its articles of association to align with recent changes in Hong Kong’s Companies Ordinance and Listing Rules. These amendments aim to facilitate the implementation of a treasury share regime and promote paperless corporate communications, as well as enable more efficient general meetings, including hybrid or virtual formats. A special resolution for these changes will be presented at the company’s annual general meeting on August 20, 2025.

