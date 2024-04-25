Tern Plc Expands Share in IoT Firm Wyld Networks

Tern plc (GB:TERN) has released an update.

Tern Plc has announced the exercise of 245,699 TO4 warrants in Wyld Networks AB, investing approximately £33,400 from its cash reserves, which will increase its shareholding in the IoT connectivity provider. Following the exercise, Tern’s shares in Wyld Networks will total 4,106,666, but its overall holding could decrease to 19.6% if all outstanding warrants are exercised. Wyld Networks, listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market, is known for enabling global connectivity in remote areas and has reported net assets and net loss figures in its latest interim report.

