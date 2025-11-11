Tera Software Limited Reports Positive Financial Results for September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tera Software Limited ( (IN:TERASOFT) ) has provided an update.

Tera Software Limited announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, during a board meeting held on November 11, 2025. The results, which will be published in newspapers, indicate a positive financial performance with substantial profits, reflecting the company’s robust operations and potential positive implications for stakeholders.

More about Tera Software Limited

Tera Software Limited operates in the IT solutions industry, focusing on providing innovative technology services. The company is based in Hyderabad, India, and is known for redefining IT solutions, catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 5,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 6.88B INR

