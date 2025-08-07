TENMA Corporation Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results Amid Planned Delisting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
TENMA ( (JP:7958) ) has shared an update.
TENMA Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing an 8.8% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a significant decline in profits, with ordinary profit falling by 34.3% and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreasing by 51.2%. The company has not provided a dividend forecast or earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to a planned delisting following share consolidation and other corporate actions.
More about TENMA
TENMA Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the manufacturing industry. The company is involved in producing a variety of products, although specific details about its primary products or market focus are not provided in the release.
Average Trading Volume: 30,231
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen65.37B
