Tenfu Holdings Updates Annual Report with Leasing Agreement Details

Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Co ( (HK:6868) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Co. announced a supplemental update to its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024, concerning a leasing agreement with Xiamen Mingfeng Commercial Management Co., Ltd. The agreement, which spans from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2025, involves leasing properties from Mingfeng, a company connected to Tenfu’s core personnel. This constitutes a continuing connected transaction under the listing rules, highlighting the company’s ongoing business relationships and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6868) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Co stock, see the HK:6868 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Co

Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Co. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the tea industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, distribution, and retail of tea products, with a significant market presence in China.

Average Trading Volume: 15,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$3.21B

