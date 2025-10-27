TempraMed Partners with Beyond Type 1 for 2025 NYC Marathon

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from TempraMed Technologies Ltd. ( (TSE:VIVI) ) is now available.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. has announced an in-kind partnership with Beyond Type 1 for the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon initiative, Beyond Type Run. This collaboration highlights TempraMed’s commitment to supporting the diabetes community by ensuring that essential medications are protected during the marathon. By aligning with Beyond Type 1, TempraMed aims to empower runners, including those living with diabetes, to achieve their goals without compromising their health, thus reinforcing its mission of safeguarding medication integrity.

More about TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. The company develops patented, FDA-registered devices designed to protect the effectiveness of life-saving medications. With a product line that includes VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, TempraMed operates in North America, Europe, and Asia, focusing on advancing medication protection and adherence.

