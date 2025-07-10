Temas Resources to Fully Acquire ORF Technologies, Expanding Global Presence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Temas Resources ( (TSE:TMAS) ) just unveiled an update.

Temas Resources Corp. has entered into an option agreement to acquire the remaining 50% ownership of ORF Technologies Inc., aiming for full control to enhance innovation and growth. This acquisition will allow Temas to expand its intellectual property portfolio and global presence in ore processing and metal refining. The ORF portfolio includes patents for hydrometallurgical mineral extraction, offering significant cost reductions and environmental benefits. The company’s RCL technology is designed for high recovery and purity of target metals, which could lead to economic advantages and potential licensing opportunities worldwide.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TMAS is a Underperform.

Temas Resources faces financial instability with no revenue and persistent losses. The technical indicators suggest moderate short-term upward momentum, but valuation metrics are weak. Corporate events, like the proposed ASX listing and recent successful funding rounds, provide some positive outlook, but these are outweighed by financial challenges and lack of profitability.

Temas Resources Corp. is a company that owns advanced green mineral processing technologies, which it applies to its mineral exploration projects in North America and seeks to license globally. The technologies are designed to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction while improving operating margins. Temas also owns exclusive mineral rights to titanium, vanadium, and iron properties in Quebec and is advancing the La Blache VTM/ilmenite project.

Average Trading Volume: 184,854

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.83M

