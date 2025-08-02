Telus Corp Reports Strong Q2 2025 Performance

Telus Corp ( (TU) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Telus Corp presented to its investors.
Telus Corp, a leading Canadian telecommunications company, operates in the mobile, fixed, and health sectors, offering bundled services and innovative digital solutions. In its second quarter of 2025, Telus reported a 2% increase in consolidated operating revenues, reaching $5.1 billion, driven by strong performance in its TTech and Telus Health segments. The company also achieved an 11% rise in free cash flow and announced a significant agreement with La Caisse to monetize its wireless tower infrastructure. Key financial highlights include a 4% growth in adjusted EBITDA for TTech and a notable 29% increase in adjusted EBITDA for Telus Health, reflecting successful cost management and strategic investments. Despite a net loss of $245 million due to a goodwill impairment in Telus Digital, the company maintained a strong financial position with a robust cash flow and a declining leverage ratio. Looking forward, Telus remains optimistic about its growth prospects, focusing on customer expansion, product innovation, and service enhancement to strengthen its market position and deliver long-term value.